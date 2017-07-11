Bayern Munich Confirm Deal For Chelsea and Man Utd Target James Rodriguez

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich have won the race for Chelsea and Manchester United target James Rodriguez, who is joining on an initial loan.



The Colombia forward has been keen to move on from Real Madrid due a lack of regular starts and now he is reuniting with former Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern Munich.











Rodriguez has joined the German champions on a two-year loan deal and at the end of the loan period Bayern Munich will have an option to buy the forward.



Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has hailed the signing and explained that Ancelotti had set his heart on Rodriguez being added to the squad at the Allianz Arena.





" We are very happy that we were able to implement this transfer", Rummenigge said.

"The arrival of James Rodriguez was the great wish of our coach, Carlo Ancelotti, after both had already successfully worked together in Madrid."



Rodriguez will now look to kick on with his career in Germany and make an impact once again under Ancelotti, this time in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.



The 25-year-old is due to link up with his new team-mates to fly to the Far East on Sunday morning, where Bayern Munich are holding their summer tour.

