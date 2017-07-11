Crystal Palace and West Ham In Mix For Barcelona Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham, Southampton and Crystal Palace are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Barcelona forward Munir El Haddadi.



The Catalan giants have informed the player that he is not part of their plans going forward and he is free to talk to clubs over a transfer this summer.











The Spaniard has an offer from Zenit Saint Petersburg and it has been claimed that he has also attracted interest from several clubs in the Premier League in the transfer window.



According to Catalan daily Sport, West Ham, Southampton and Crystal Palace are interested in taking Munir to the Premier League this summer and are prepared to table their respective offers.





They are ready to slap in bids worth €8m to €10m for the Barcelona academy product and are considering making their moves in the coming days and weeks.

However, Barcelona are keen to earn around €14m from his sale and are aware of the level of interest in Munir in Europe because of his pedigree as an exciting young player.



Munir is not prepared to hurry through a transfer and is prepared to bide his time, fully aware that Barcelona will have to accept an offer for him at some point this summer.



He spent last season on loan at Valencia, but is not willing to continue in Spain where he feels the offers are not economically viable.

