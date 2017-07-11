XRegister
06 October 2016

11/07/2017 - 17:20 BST

Crystal Palace Target Adil Rami Confirms Marseille Move

 




Crystal Palace have lost out in the race for French centre-back Adil Rami, who is heading to Marseille. 

Rami has been linked with leaving Sevilla this summer and Palace turned their attention to the centre-back after ending their interest in Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Selhurst Park.




But Rami was claimed to prefer a return to France with Marseille and he has announced on his official Facebook page the existence of an agreement between Marseille and Sevilla.

Rami, posing in front of Marseille's badge, wrote: "Official information: Agreement found between Sevilla FC and Olympique de Marseille."
 


The 28-year-old left French football in 2011 when he swapped Lille for Valencia.

Rami then headed to Italy, first on loan, to sign for AC Milan, but returned to La Liga in 2015 when he penned a deal with Sevilla.

Now he is heading back to France with Marseille, despite interest from a number of other clubs, including Crystal Palace.

Rami will hope being back in Ligue 1 can help him to push for a return to the France national team in a World Cup year.
 