06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/07/2017 - 16:29 BST

Dani Alves Says Yes, PSG Beat Manchester City To Brazilian

 




Manchester City have been beaten to the signature of free agent Dani Alves, who is set to join Paris Saint-Germain. 

Juventus agreed to let the Brazilian full-back move on in search of a new challenge earlier this summer and Alves was widely tipped for a reunion with former Barcelona coach Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.




But PSG made their interest in Alves known and quickly stepped up efforts to take the defender to the French capital.

They have succeeded and according to French radio station RMC, Alves has given his verbal agreement to PSG over a move to the Parc des Princes.
 


PSG are now working on the final details of the move and want to have the transfer done and dusted within the next 24 hours.

The news will be a blow to Manchester City, who were widely seen as Alves' most likely destination this summer.

For PSG, signing the hugely experienced Brazilian is a big boost and will raise hopes at the club that the Ligue 1 title can be wrestled back from Monaco in the new season.
 