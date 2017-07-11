XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/07/2017 - 14:00 BST

Fenerbahce Make Chelsea Star Priority Target

 




Turkish giants Fenerbahce have kicked off discussions to sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea and have made the striker a priority target this summer. 

Chelsea snapped up Batshuayi from Marseille last summer, but he struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge and is not in Antonio Conte's plans heading into the new season.




Fenerbahce have taken note of the Belgian's situation at Chelsea and according to French outlet Foot Mercato have already kicked off talks to sign him.

The Turkish Super Lig side have made Batshuayi a priority target for the summer window and will do all they can to take him to Turkey.
 


With Chelsea sidelining Diego Costa it was thought Batshuayi might be given a fresh chance by Conte, but it is claimed the Belgian still does not feature in the Italian's plans.

Fenerbahce would offer Batshuayi the chance to play regular first team football and get his career back on track.

The Yellow Canaries are not putting all their eggs in the Batshuayi basket though and are also open to snapping up Wilfried Bony from Manchester City.
 