Fenerbahce Make Chelsea Star Priority Target

Turkish giants Fenerbahce have kicked off discussions to sign Michy Batshuayi from Chelsea and have made the striker a priority target this summer.



Chelsea snapped up Batshuayi from Marseille last summer, but he struggled to make an impact at Stamford Bridge and is not in Antonio Conte's plans heading into the new season.











Fenerbahce have taken note of the Belgian's situation at Chelsea and according to French outlet Foot Mercato have already kicked off talks to sign him.



The Turkish Super Lig side have made Batshuayi a priority target for the summer window and will do all they can to take him to Turkey.





With Chelsea sidelining Diego Costa it was thought Batshuayi might be given a fresh chance by Conte, but it is claimed the Belgian still does not feature in the Italian's plans.

Fenerbahce would offer Batshuayi the chance to play regular first team football and get his career back on track.



The Yellow Canaries are not putting all their eggs in the Batshuayi basket though and are also open to snapping up Wilfried Bony from Manchester City.

