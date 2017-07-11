Four-Year Contract For Striker At Leeds United As Deal Done

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have completed the signing of striker Caleb Ekuban from Chievo Verona.



The Ghanaian striker has put pen to paper on a contract running until the summer of 2021 at Elland Road in a sign of Leeds' belief in his ability to make the grade in the Championship.











Ekuban spent last season on loan from Chievo at Albanian side Partizani Tirana and scored on a regular basis in the Albanian top flight as Europa League qualification was secured.



The 23-year-old was linked with both APOEL and Leeds earlier this summer, while Partizani wanted to snap him up permanently.





And following Chievo making him available, Leeds have acted quickly.

Ekuban could make his debut for Leeds as soon as Wednesday night when Thomas Christiansen's men take on North Ferriby United in what is their final game before leaving for a pre-season training camp in Austria.



Leeds will also play three friendly games during their time in Austria.

