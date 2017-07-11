XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/07/2017 - 22:45 BST

Four-Year Contract For Striker At Leeds United As Deal Done

 




Leeds United have completed the signing of striker Caleb Ekuban from Chievo Verona. 

The Ghanaian striker has put pen to paper on a contract running until the summer of 2021 at Elland Road in a sign of Leeds' belief in his ability to make the grade in the Championship.




Ekuban spent last season on loan from Chievo at Albanian side Partizani Tirana and scored on a regular basis in the Albanian top flight as Europa League qualification was secured.

The 23-year-old was linked with both APOEL and Leeds earlier this summer, while Partizani wanted to snap him up permanently.
 


And following Chievo making him available, Leeds have acted quickly.

Ekuban could make his debut for Leeds as soon as Wednesday night when Thomas Christiansen's men take on North Ferriby United in what is their final game before leaving for a pre-season training camp in Austria.

Leeds will also play three friendly games during their time in Austria.
 