Juventus Knock Back Offer For Midfielder As Everton and West Ham Lurk

Juventus have knocked back an offer from Galatasaray for midfielder Mario Lemina, who is also interesting Everton and West Ham United.



Lemina has been tipped to quit the Italian champions this summer as he looks to find regular first team football next season – and the former Marseille man is not short of options.











Galatasaray though will have to work harder to convince Juventus to sell Lemina as, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, the Turkish giants have seen a bid for the midfielder knocked back.



It is also claimed that Everton, West Ham, Bayer Leverkusen and Sevilla are actively monitoring Lemina's situation.





Lemina played in Serie A for just 899 minutes for Juventus last season, while he only clocked up 16 minutes of action in the Coppa Italia.

The 23-year-old has regularly been linked with Arsenal, where Arsene Wenger is an admirer, but the Gunners do not appear to be in the mix to sign the midfielder this summer.



Lemina is under contract with Juventus until the summer of 2020.

