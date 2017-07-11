Juventus Set Asking Price For Arsenal Target Juan Cuadrado

Follow @insidefutbol





Juventus have slapped an asking price on Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain target Juan Cuadrado this summer.



With the Italian champions chasing Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa, the club are prepared to listen to offers for the former Chelsea winger in the current window.











Despite the player wanting to continue at Juventus, the club are open to offers for him, but it has been claimed that they won’t allow him to leave on the cheap this summer.



According to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, Juventus are not keen to sell the Colombian for anything less than the €35m mark during the current transfer window.





With clubs such as Arsenal and PSG interested in the 29-year-old, Juventus are confident that they are going to get the price they want from the Colombian’s sale.

Juventus want to make space in their squad for the arrivals of Bernardeschi and Costa, and Cuadrado has been identified as the player they could do without next season.



However, it remains to be seen whether any of the clubs will be prepared to match Juventus’ asking price for Cuadrado this summer.



He has a contract until 2020 with Juventus.

