XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/07/2017 - 13:35 BST

Juventus Set Asking Price For Arsenal Target Juan Cuadrado

 




Juventus have slapped an asking price on Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain target Juan Cuadrado this summer.

With the Italian champions chasing Federico Bernardeschi and Douglas Costa, the club are prepared to listen to offers for the former Chelsea winger in the current window.




Despite the player wanting to continue at Juventus, the club are open to offers for him, but it has been claimed that they won’t allow him to leave on the cheap this summer.

According to Italian sports daily Tuttosport, Juventus are not keen to sell the Colombian for anything less than the €35m mark during the current transfer window.
 


With clubs such as Arsenal and PSG interested in the 29-year-old, Juventus are confident that they are going to get the price they want from the Colombian’s sale.  

Juventus want to make space in their squad for the arrivals of Bernardeschi and Costa, and Cuadrado has been identified as the player they could do without next season.

However, it remains to be seen whether any of the clubs will be prepared to match Juventus’ asking price for Cuadrado this summer.

He has a contract until 2020 with Juventus.
 