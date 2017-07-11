XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/07/2017 - 12:54 BST

Leeds United Appear To Drop Hint That Giuseppe Bellusci Finished At Club

 




Leeds United have hinted that Giuseppe Bellusci may not be part of their plans going forward after leaving the defender off the first team squad page on their official website. 

Bellusci returned to Leeds earlier this summer following the end of his loan spell with Empoli; a permanent move to Empoli was scuppered by the club suffering relegation from Serie A.




With no solid interest in Bellusci, he played for Leeds in friendlies against Harrogate Town and Guiseley, though suffered boos and chants to leave in the latter game.

Now Leeds have dropped a hint that Whites fans who want Bellusci to go may soon be granted their wish.
 


The club have updated the first team squad list on their official site and there is no Bellusci.

Leeds have included new arrivals Felix Wiedwald, Mateusz Klich and Vurnon Anita, in a sign the list has been updated.

The Whites are short of a centre-back at present following the end of Kyle Bartley's loan at the club from Swansea City and it had been suggested in some quarters that Bellusci could play his way into head coach Thomas Christiansen's plans.

But if the club's first team squad list is an indication, Bellusci has no future at Leeds.
 

 