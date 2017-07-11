Leeds United Appear To Drop Hint That Giuseppe Bellusci Finished At Club

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have hinted that Giuseppe Bellusci may not be part of their plans going forward after leaving the defender off the first team squad page on their official website.



Bellusci returned to Leeds earlier this summer following the end of his loan spell with Empoli; a permanent move to Empoli was scuppered by the club suffering relegation from Serie A.











With no solid interest in Bellusci, he played for Leeds in friendlies against Harrogate Town and Guiseley, though suffered boos and chants to leave in the latter game.



Now Leeds have dropped a hint that Whites fans who want Bellusci to go may soon be granted their wish.





The club have updated the first team squad list on their official site and there is no Bellusci .

Leeds have included new arrivals Felix Wiedwald, Mateusz Klich and Vurnon Anita, in a sign the list has been updated.



The Whites are short of a centre-back at present following the end of Kyle Bartley's loan at the club from Swansea City and it had been suggested in some quarters that Bellusci could play his way into head coach Thomas Christiansen's plans.



But if the club's first team squad list is an indication, Bellusci has no future at Leeds.

