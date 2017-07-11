XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

11/07/2017 - 12:27 BST

Manchester City and PSG Wait As Dani Alves Decision Imminent

 




Dani Alves is expected to make a decision over his future on Tuesday as Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City jostle for his signature.

The 34-year-old Brazilian came to an agreement with Juventus earlier this month to terminate his contract and he is available on a free transfer this summer.




Manchester City were considered the favourites to secure his signature with Pep Guardiola’s good relationship with the former Barcelona defender believed to be giving them an edge.

However, last week PSG barged into the chase for Alves and his agent held talks with the club hierarchy over a free transfer to the Parc des Princes in the summer transfer window.
 


PSG have been aggressive in their bid to beat Manchester City to Alves’ signature and have used former defender Maxwell to try and convince the Brazil defender.  

And according to Le Parisien, Alves is expected to make a final decision over his future on Tuesday as both Manchester City and PSG wait with eager anticipation.

The Parisians are confident that they have done enough to make sure Alves snubs interest from Manchester City and moves to the Parc des Princes this summer.

But it remains to be seen whether Alves decides to ignore a chance to reunite with Guardiola in favour of a transfer to the French capital.
 