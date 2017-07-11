Manchester United Hold Joe Hart Discussions But West Ham More Likely Buyers

Follow @insidefutbol





Joe Hart's representatives have held talks with Manchester United, but West Ham United appear the more likely destination for the goalkeeper.



The England international spent last term on loan in Italy with Torino and despite Manchester City's number 1 Claudio Bravo struggling to impress, Hart has no future at the Etihad Stadium under Pep Guardiola.











He is expected to move on this summer and according to the BBC, Hart's representatives have held talks with Manchester United.



But with the Red Devils confident of keeping hold of David de Gea, a move for Hart appears unlikely.





Instead West Ham are more likely for the 30-year-old as the Hammers hold an interest in the shot-stopper.

West Ham have not yet put in a bid for Hart, but any arrangement would have to be on a permanent transfer as Manchester City are only interested in selling the goalkeeper.



Hart may want his future wrapping up before Manchester City leave for their tour of the United States on 17th July.

