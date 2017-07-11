XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/07/2017 - 16:58 BST

Roma Fall Short of Everton Target’s Salary Demands, Talks To Continue

 




Everton linked winger Rachid Ghezzal is struggling to find an agreement with Italian giants Roma. 

Ghezzal is now a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Lyon, having rejected an offer of a new deal to stay at Les Gones.




The wide-man snubbed an offer from Everton last year and has continued to be linked with the Merseyside outfit, but it is Roma who are leading the chase for his signature as they view Ghezzal as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.

But according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Roma are having trouble concluding the deal.
 


Roma's financial offer currently falls some way short of Ghezzal's expectations.

Further discussions are due to be held in the coming days and the Giallorossi will hope they can find common ground with the wide-man.

Lyon's last contract offer to the winger was €75,000 per week, but was rejected by Ghezzal.

It remains to be seen if any other sides opt to make an approach to steal Ghezzal from under Roma's nose.
 