Roma Fall Short of Everton Target’s Salary Demands, Talks To Continue

Everton linked winger Rachid Ghezzal is struggling to find an agreement with Italian giants Roma.



Ghezzal is now a free agent following the expiry of his contract at Lyon, having rejected an offer of a new deal to stay at Les Gones.











The wide-man snubbed an offer from Everton last year and has continued to be linked with the Merseyside outfit, but it is Roma who are leading the chase for his signature as they view Ghezzal as a replacement for Mohamed Salah.



But according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Roma are having trouble concluding the deal.





Roma's financial offer currently falls some way short of Ghezzal's expectations.

Further discussions are due to be held in the coming days and the Giallorossi will hope they can find common ground with the wide-man.



Lyon's last contract offer to the winger was €75,000 per week, but was rejected by Ghezzal.



It remains to be seen if any other sides opt to make an approach to steal Ghezzal from under Roma's nose.

