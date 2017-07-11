Roma Set To Beat Manchester City and Manchester United To “Turkish Paulo Dybala”

Follow @insidefutbol





Roma are closing in on Manchester City and Manchester United target Cengiz Under after agreeing a fee with Basaksehir for the winger.



The Turkey international is a wanted man this summer and despite his agent insisting another yeat at Basaksehir would be the most beneficial for his client, a move is in the offing.











Under has been linked with both Manchester City and Manchester United, and the Citizens reportedly sent a delegation to Turkey recently to discuss a deal.



But it is Roma who are winning the race and according to Sky Italia they have agreed a fee for Under.





The Serie A giants have had an offer of around the €13m mark accepted by Basaksehir.

Under, a senior Turkey international and just 19 years old, has been dubbed the Turkish Paulo Dybala.



He made his senior Turkey debut last year and has so far won four caps for his country, scoring two goals.

