Schalke Sporting Director To Make Decision On Tottenham Hotspur Target’s Future

Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel is mulling over the future of Max Meyer as he aims to make a decision on what to do with the Tottenham Hotspur target over the coming days.



Meyer has knocked back the offer of a new contract at the Ruhr giants and is now into the final 12 months of his deal with the club.











He failed to fully convince former Schalke coach Markus Weinzierl last season and it is claimed new coach Domenico Tedesco is also not yet sold on making Meyer a key man.



According to German magazine RevierSport, Heidel is deciding what approach to take with Meyer.





The sporting director knows that, amid interest from Tottenham, Schalke could earn in excess of €10m for Meyer if he was sold this summer.

However, Meyer's talents were clearly on display at the European Under-21 Championship where he starred for a Germany side that won the tournament.



Meyer, 21, has made 164 first team appearances for Schalke, scoring 21 goals and providing 23 assists for his team-mates.

