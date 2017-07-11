XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/07/2017 - 14:21 BST

Sporting Lisbon Schedule Fresh Meeting With Tottenham Over Adrien Silva Amid Everton Interest

 




Sporting Lisbon are set to hold fresh talks with Adrien Silva's agents and a representative from Tottenham Hotspur later this week. 

Tottenham failed with an offer of €20m for midfielder Silva earlier this summer as Sporting Lisbon president Bruno de Carvalho wants a minimum of €30m for the Portugal international.




Spurs' interest in Silva has been further complicated by Everton putting in an enquiry for the midfielder, though Mauricio Pochettino's men do appear to still be in pole position.

According to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, later this week a new meeting to discuss Silva's future will take place.
 


Sporting Lisbon officials, led by the president, will attend, as will representatives of the player and an emissary from Tottenham.

All parties will hope that progress can quickly be made on Silva's future as Sporting Lisbon aim to shape their squad for next season.

Silva is under contract until the summer of 2020 and has a release clause sitting at the €45m mark.

Sporting Lisbon are prepared to take €30m though and have stressed to Spurs that Silva's status as a Portugal international shows his asking price is fair.

Everton could also yet follow up on their enquiry with a bid.
 