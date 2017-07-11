Sporting Lisbon Schedule Fresh Meeting With Tottenham Over Adrien Silva Amid Everton Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Sporting Lisbon are set to hold fresh talks with Adrien Silva's agents and a representative from Tottenham Hotspur later this week.



Tottenham failed with an offer of €20m for midfielder Silva earlier this summer as Sporting Lisbon president Bruno de Carvalho wants a minimum of €30m for the Portugal international.











Spurs' interest in Silva has been further complicated by Everton putting in an enquiry for the midfielder, though Mauricio Pochettino's men do appear to still be in pole position.



According to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, later this week a new meeting to discuss Silva's future will take place.





Sporting Lisbon officials, led by the president, will attend, as will representatives of the player and an emissary from Tottenham.

All parties will hope that progress can quickly be made on Silva's future as Sporting Lisbon aim to shape their squad for next season.



Silva is under contract until the summer of 2020 and has a release clause sitting at the €45m mark.



Sporting Lisbon are prepared to take €30m though and have stressed to Spurs that Silva's status as a Portugal international shows his asking price is fair.



Everton could also yet follow up on their enquiry with a bid.

