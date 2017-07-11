Tottenham Hotspur Book In Meeting To Push Forward Argentine Talent Interest

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur are due to hold talks with Argentine club Estudiantes on Friday to discuss a deal for highly-rated defender Juan Foyth.



The young centre-back is attracting attention from Europe following performances full of potential for Estudiantes and it was recently claimed club president Juan Veron has headed to Europe to hold talks over selling the defensive jewel.











Italian giants Roma are keen on Foyth, while Tottenham have also been claimed to want the Argentine.



Zenit have looked to take Foyth to Russia, but the Argentine has admitted to not being keen on the prospect.





Now Tottenham are stepping up their efforts to grab Foyth and according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, are scheduled to meet Estudiantes for talks on Friday.

Barring any late unexpected hitches, the meeting is expected to take place at the end of the week and it could bring some clarity to Foyth's future.



Just 19 years old, Foyth has admitted he would relish the chance to test his mettle in European football.



The defender also pointed to Serie A, La Liga and the Premier League as leagues that excite him – bad news for Zenit, but good for Spurs.

