XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

11/07/2017 - 11:54 BST

Won’t Comment – Bayern CEO Coy On Move For Chelsea and Man Utd Target

 




Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has remained tight-lipped about his club’s interest in Chelsea and Manchester United linked winger James Rodriguez this summer.

The 25-year-old winger is expected to leave Real Madrid after turning into a bit part player at the Bernabeu over the last couple of seasons and didn’t even make the Champions League final squad last month.




Real Madrid are prepared to listen to offers for Rodriguez, but they have set a high asking price for the Colombian and he has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United.

Bayern Munich are also interested in him and it has been claimed that after ending their interest in Alexis Sanchez, the club are eyeing a move for Rodriguez in the summer.
 


But Rummenigge gave little away when questioned about the German champions’ pursuit of the Real Madrid star.  

The Bayern Munich CEO told Bild: “I will not comment on every rumour.

“That doesn’t help us and makes things even more complicated and expensive.”

Rodriguez enjoyed his best spell at Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti and the Italian is said to be keen to reunite with the Colombian at the Allianz Arena next season.
 