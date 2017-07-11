Won’t Comment – Bayern CEO Coy On Move For Chelsea and Man Utd Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has remained tight-lipped about his club’s interest in Chelsea and Manchester United linked winger James Rodriguez this summer.



The 25-year-old winger is expected to leave Real Madrid after turning into a bit part player at the Bernabeu over the last couple of seasons and didn’t even make the Champions League final squad last month.











Real Madrid are prepared to listen to offers for Rodriguez, but they have set a high asking price for the Colombian and he has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Manchester United.



Bayern Munich are also interested in him and it has been claimed that after ending their interest in Alexis Sanchez, the club are eyeing a move for Rodriguez in the summer.





But Rummenigge gave little away when questioned about the German champions’ pursuit of the Real Madrid star.

The Bayern Munich CEO told Bild: “I will not comment on every rumour.



“That doesn’t help us and makes things even more complicated and expensive.”



Rodriguez enjoyed his best spell at Real Madrid under Carlo Ancelotti and the Italian is said to be keen to reunite with the Colombian at the Allianz Arena next season.

