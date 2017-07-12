AC Milan Make Ambitious Move For Juventus Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have slapped in an ambitious players plus cash bid for Juventus defensive stalwart Leonardo Bonucci.



Considered one of the best centre backs in European football, the Italy international has been pivotal in Juventus’ success over recent years in domestic football.











The 30-year-old defender remains a coveted asset and Chelsea have been trying since last summer to snare him away from the Italian champions, but have so far failed to do so.



Juventus have knocked back approaches for Bonucci thus far but they are about to face a renewed challenge to their resolve to keep the defender from much closer to home in Italy.





According to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, AC Milan have placed an offer on Juventus’ table consisting of a fee and two players in Mattia De Sciglo and Alessio Romagnoli.

De Sciglio has been Juventus’ target this summer and Romagnoli is considered one of the brightest young defensive talents in Italy.



The bid is said to have sent Juventus into a huddle and they have asked for 72 hours before providing an answer to AC Milan over their offer for Bonucci.



AC Milan are also prepared to offer a contract worth €7m per season to the Italy international.

