Arsenal Strategy To Keep Hector Bellerin On Verge of Succeeding

Barcelona are considering shifting their focus from Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin on to other targets as the Gunners look to price the Spaniard out of a move back to Spain.



The Spain international is Barcelona’s top target for the full-back position and Bellerin has already given his nod to a return to the Nou Camp this summer after his agents held talks with the Catalan giants.











However, Arsene Wenger has made it clear that Bellerin won’t be leaving Arsenal this summer and the club have slapped in a big price tag on the defender to discourage Barcelona from making a move.



And it seems the ploy has worked as Barcelona are not prepared to shell out big sums to sign their former youngster, and according to Mundo Deportivo, the club could soon look at other obtainable targets.





Barcelona admit that Arsenal’s price tag is a huge stumbling block in any deal to sign Bellerin and new coach Ernesto Valverde is not prepared to blow a large part of his war chest on just one player.

They retain an interest in the defender but with days passing by and Arsenal remaining calm despite all the speculation, Barcelona are prepared to shift their focus away from Bellerin.



Bellerin, who has six years left on his contract with Arsenal, left the Barcelona academy for north London in 2011.

