12/07/2017 - 13:00 BST

Fenerbahce Make Contract Offer To Everton Wing Target

 




Turkish giants Fenerbahce are closing in on a summer move for AC Milan winger and Everton target M’Baye Niang.

The Frenchman spent the second half of last season on loan at Watford from AC Milan and the Hornets had an option to make the move permanent on the basis of an €18m fee.




Watford showed little appetite to secure the winger’s signature but Everton have been interested in Niang and even held talks with AC Milan over a switch this summer.

However, it seems the Premier League outfit are set to miss out on Niang as it has been claimed he is closing in on a move to Turkey with Fenerbahce in the coming days.
 


The Turkish giants have held talks with his agent Mino Raiola and according to Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset, they have placed a contract worth €3.5m per year on his table in order to tempt him to move to Turkey.  

It has been suggested that Niang is prepared to join Fenerbahce this summer and it remains to be seen how quickly the Turkish giants look to get a deal over the line with AC Milan.

The Rossoneri are no longer counting on the winger next season and have been keen to sell him all summer.
 