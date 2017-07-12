XRegister
06 October 2016

12/07/2017 - 13:02 BST

I’m Here For Game Time – Crystal Palace New Boy Ruben Loftus-Cheek

 




Ruben Loftus-Cheek is hoping to play regular football next season after completing his loan switch from Chelsea to Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

The England Under-21 international has been a successful player for Chelsea’s and England’s age group squads but struggled for game time under Antonio Conte in the senior squad at Stamford Bridge.




He joined Crystal Palace on a season long loan deal and being a south London boy the midfielder is not expecting any trouble in acclimatising to his surroundings at Selhurst Park.

Loftus-Cheek believes Palace are a good club with a strong group of players and he is eagerly looking forward to playing regular football and contributing to their success next season.
 


“I had the option of coming to Palace and I thought that it would be great for me”, he told the club’s official website.  

“I live not too far away, I was born in Lewisham and Palace is good club so I thought it’s a good chance to play here and be a part of the team.

"They have a very strong team and I’d like to be a part of that this season.

“I hope to play a lot more games and give everything I’ve got.

"I think we can do well in the league as well as the cup competitions, so I’ve got high hopes.”

After playing just 343 minutes of senior football across eleven appearances last season, the midfielder is expecting to play a lot more football under Frank de Boer at Palace.

He is De Boer’s first summer signing as Palace manager.
 