I’m Not Nervous – Jurgen Klopp Weighs In On Liverpool’s Transfer Activity

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is not nervous about his side's lack of activity in the summer transfer window so far.



The Reds have added young striker Dominic Solanke from Chelsea following the end of his contract at Stamford Bridge, while winger Mohamed Salah has arrived on a big-money deal from Roma.











But Liverpool are yet to strengthen key areas of their side, including between the sticks and at the back, leaving a number of fans concerned when they see rivals splashing the cash on big names.



Klopp insists Liverpool cannot look to buy just because their rivals are doing so and the German claims to be calm with his side's work in the window so far.





" We cannot only buy players because other teams buy players – we do our business as well as we can do it and we are completely in it", Klopp said at a press conference following Liverpool's 4-0 friendly win at Tranmere Rovers.

"We are convinced about the way we are going, so that’s all.



"I’m not nervous, maybe that’s the right message", the German added.



Liverpool have been linked with RB Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, but the Bundesliga outfit have set their face against selling.

