Inter Include Liverpool Target Naby Keita On Shortlist

Follow @insidefutbol





Italian giants Inter have drawn up a three-man midfield shortlist which includes Liverpool target Naby Keita.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is desperate to land Keita this summer, but the Reds have encountered unwilling sellers in the shape of Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.











The German club insist that Keita is not for sale ahead of a campaign during which they have Champions League football, but Liverpool have still been linked with preparing a club-record bid.



Now Keita has interest from elsewhere as, according to Italian daily La Repubblica, he is on a list of players Inter are considering moving for.





Keita is on a three-man shortlist of midfielders along with Roma's Radja Nainggolan and Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal.

Inter are making around €60m available to get a deal done for a midfielder, with coach Luciano Spalletti having identified a specific need in his side.



The Nerazzurri recently offloaded fringe players to stay on the right side of UEFA's financial fair play rules and now are going on the offensive in the transfer market.

