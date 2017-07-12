Inter Won’t Make Life Any Easier For Manchester United In Ivan Perisic Saga

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan are not prepared to make it easy for Manchester United to sign Ivan Perisic this summer and are unwilling to offer any discounts on their asking price.



Perisic is keen to move to Old Trafford this summer and has already agreed personal terms over a contract with Manchester United in anticipation of a transfer.











However, the Premier League giants have been left frustrated in their negotiations with Inter and the Nerazzurri have already knocked back three offers from the Red Devils.



Manchester United are set to put in a renewed push to sign the Croatian winger this summer and there are suggestions that they want to get a deal over the line before Inter leave for their pre-season tour of China next week.





However, Inter remain defiant in their stance regarding Perisic and according to Corriere dello Sport, Manchester United should not expect the negotiations to get any easier.

It has been claimed that Inter have not moved an inch from their demand of €50m for Perisic and the club are keen to keep the 28-year-old winger at the club.



Inter coach Luciano Spalletti is aware of the potential difficulties they could face in finding a replacement for Perisic and wants to hold on to the player this summer.



The Inter hierarchy have also prepared a new contract worth €5m per season for the winger in order to convince him to continue at the San Siro.

