Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/07/2017 - 22:08 BST

It’s Best He Goes – Leeds Boss Thomas Christiansen Confirms Giuseppe Bellusci Exit

 




Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen has confirmed Giuseppe Bellusci's time at the club is over. 

Bellusci recently returned to Leeds following the expiry of his loan at Italian side Empoli, but the centre-back has not been welcomed back by the club's fans.




The Italian is a controversial figure and has had several social media spats with fans, while in a recent friendly he was booed and chanted directed towards him telling him to go.

Leeds have taken note and are offloading Bellusci.
 


The Whites boss said following Wednesday night's 2-0 friendly win at North Ferriby United: "The situation was not easy, but it was best for the team and the club [that Bellusci has gone]."

Bellusci still has a year remaining on a lucrative deal at Elland Road and the Whites may yet end up having to pay up to end his contract early.

The defender's representatives are sure though to be working overtime to find their client a new club, likely back in Italy.

Leeds' position in any sale though will be weakened as interested clubs know they are desperate to offload Bellusci.
 