06 October 2016

12/07/2017 - 11:03 BST

It’s Over – Monaco Co-Owner Delivers Big Blow To Arsenal’s Thomas Lemar Hopes

 




Monaco co-owner Prince Albert II has indicated that the club won’t be selling Arsenal target Thomas Lemar this summer.

Lemar is on Arsenal’s radar this summer and the club have been aggressively pursuing the signature of the French winger as Arsene Wenger looks to overhaul his squad.




Monaco have already rejected two bids from Arsenal for the winger, but that has not deterred the Gunners and the north London club are expected to put in a fresh offer in the coming days.

However, it seems Monaco are not planning to sell the 21-year-old Lemar this summer as Prince Albert II suggested that Tiemoue Bakayoko’s expected transfer to Chelsea will be the final key departure from Leonardo Jardim’s squad in the current window.
 


Asked if he fears the Monaco team will be ripped apart this summer, the monarch told L’Equipe: “No.  

“There may be one or two issues, which remain unresolved such as Bakayoko.

“But it’s over after that.”

It remains to be seen whether Arsenal try to continue to test Monaco’s resolve with fresh bids for Lemar or look to shift their focus onto  other targets.
 