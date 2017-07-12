Lazio Turn Eyes Towards Liverpool Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Lazio are considering making a move for Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva as a replacement for AC Milan target Lucas Biglia.



AC Milan have been in talks with Lazio for Biglia and despite negotiations dragging on, the Argentine is expected to end up at the San Siro this summer.











Lazio are keen get in a replacement for the midfielder as soon as possible and their eyes have turned towards Merseyside in their pursuit of a new midfield man.



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, Lazio are interested in snapping up Liverpool midfielder Lucas and are considering making a move for him this summer.





The Brazilian has remained a bit part player under Jurgen Klopp and despite incessant speculation over his future since last year, Lucas has continued to remain at Anfield.

It remains to be seen whether Lazio put in an offer good enough to convince Lucas to leave Liverpool for Italy this summer as they are not the first Serie A club in recent years to try their luck with the Brazilian.



The 30-year-old joined Liverpool from Gremio in 2007 and has clocked up 346 appearances for the Merseyside giants over the last decade.

