XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/07/2017 - 14:32 BST

Leeds United Not Yet In Agreement With Lugano Over Ezgjan Alioski

 




Leeds United have not yet finished the work of reaching an agreement with Swiss Super League side FC Lugano on Ezgjan Alioski. 

It has been claimed that Alioski is Elland Road bound and the forward reportedly liking a social media post wishing him good luck only added further fuel to the transfer fire.




But so far there is still no sign of Alioski jetting into England to undergo a medical with the Whites, something which had been expected to happen as the Championship club look to wrap up further signings before they head to Austria for a pre-season training camp and three friendlies.

The delay in the deal, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, is due to the fact Leeds have still not ironed out a complete agreement with Lugano. 
 


Alioski has a further year left to run on his contract at the Swiss Super League side.

Lugano have resigned themselves to losing the Macedonia forward, but are determined to do the best possible deal when it comes to his departure.

Alioski has attracted interest from elsewhere and has been linked with Italian side Atalanta, Swiss giants Basel and Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin.
 