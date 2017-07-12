Leeds United Not Yet In Agreement With Lugano Over Ezgjan Alioski

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United have not yet finished the work of reaching an agreement with Swiss Super League side FC Lugano on Ezgjan Alioski.



It has been claimed that Alioski is Elland Road bound and the forward reportedly liking a social media post wishing him good luck only added further fuel to the transfer fire.











But so far there is still no sign of Alioski jetting into England to undergo a medical with the Whites, something which had been expected to happen as the Championship club look to wrap up further signings before they head to Austria for a pre-season training camp and three friendlies.



The delay in the deal, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, is due to the fact Leeds have still not ironed out a complete agreement with Lugano.





Alioski has a further year left to run on his contract at the Swiss Super League side.

Lugano have resigned themselves to losing the Macedonia forward, but are determined to do the best possible deal when it comes to his departure.



Alioski has attracted interest from elsewhere and has been linked with Italian side Atalanta, Swiss giants Basel and Bundesliga club Hertha Berlin.

