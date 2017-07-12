Leeds United Supremo Andrea Radrizzani Jets To Ibiza After All Club Meeting

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has headed back to Ibiza following his "all club meeting" on Monday.



The Italian sports TV rights mogul took full control of Leeds earlier this summer and has already made a positive impression on the club's fans by buying back Elland Road.











Radrizzani called all the club together for a meeting on Monday, with players, coaches and club officials being summoned to hear the Italian speak.



The Leeds chairman outlined his vision to those present and has now returned to the island of Ibiza.





The wealthy Italian posted a video on Instagram and wrote: "Back to the island."

Leeds are continuing to be busy in Radrizzani's absence and are expected to complete further signings before leaving on a pre-season trip to Austria this Friday.



The Whites take on North Ferriby United in a friendly this evening and in Austria have a trio of friendlies lined up as head coach Thomas Christiansen looks to assess the level of his squad ahead of the new season looming large.

