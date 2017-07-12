Leeds United To End Giuseppe Bellusci’s Whites Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United will move controversial defender Giuseppe Bellusci on this summer.



Bellusci arrived back at Leeds recently following the end of his loan spell at Italian club Empoli and featured in friendlies against Harrogate Town and Guiseley.











However, he was targeted by some fans at Guiseley, who made it clear they want the Italian gone from Leeds.



According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Leeds are planning to move on without Bellusci and will look to offload him this summer.





There is no place for the centre-back in new head coach Thomas Christiansen's plans.

Bellusci has been linked with a number of clubs in his homeland, but none have firmed up their initial interest with an offer.



The Italian has a lucrative year left on his contract at Leeds and the Whites could yet be forced to come to an agreement with the defender to end his deal early.



Bellusci could then move as a free agent and with a substantial payment from the Whites in his pocket.

