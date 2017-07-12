XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/07/2017 - 11:10 BST

Ligue 1 Side Tracking Out-of-favour Newcastle United Star

 




Ligue 1 outfit FC Metz are interested in snapping up out of favour Newcastle United forward Emmanuel Riviere this summer.

The 27-year-old had an unsuccessful loan spell at Osasuna last season where he struggled with form and injuries and only played 17 times across all competitions.




With Newcastle in the Premier League next season, Rafael Benitez is plotting an overhaul of his squad and Riviere is not in his plans going forward for the club.

The Frenchman is expected to leave the Magpies and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, he is attracting interest from Ligue 1 side FC Metz this summer.
 


Metz, who finished 14th in Ligue 1 last season, are keen to take Riviere back to France and the player himself is keen to return to his homeland in order to rekindle his career.  

He has a year left on his contract with Newcastle and the Premier League outfit are prepared to listen to offers for Riviere during the summer transfer window.

A former Saint-Etienne and Monaco player, Riviere has had success in France and Metz could look to give him an escape route from Newcastle United ahead of the start of the new season.
 