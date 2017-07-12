Ligue 1 Side Tracking Out-of-favour Newcastle United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Ligue 1 outfit FC Metz are interested in snapping up out of favour Newcastle United forward Emmanuel Riviere this summer.



The 27-year-old had an unsuccessful loan spell at Osasuna last season where he struggled with form and injuries and only played 17 times across all competitions.











With Newcastle in the Premier League next season, Rafael Benitez is plotting an overhaul of his squad and Riviere is not in his plans going forward for the club.



The Frenchman is expected to leave the Magpies and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, he is attracting interest from Ligue 1 side FC Metz this summer.





Metz, who finished 14th in Ligue 1 last season, are keen to take Riviere back to France and the player himself is keen to return to his homeland in order to rekindle his career.

He has a year left on his contract with Newcastle and the Premier League outfit are prepared to listen to offers for Riviere during the summer transfer window.



A former Saint-Etienne and Monaco player, Riviere has had success in France and Metz could look to give him an escape route from Newcastle United ahead of the start of the new season.

