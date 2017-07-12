Monaco Co-Owner Delivers Kylian Mbappe News Arsenal and Liverpool Don’t Want To Hear

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco co-owner Prince Albert II is confident that the club will hold on to Kylian Mbappe this summer, setting Arsenal and Liverpool up for disappointment in their pursuit of the striker.



The 18-year-old striker is the most coveted young talent in world football at the moment and there is a beeline of clubs who are keen to snare him away from Monaco.











Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City have been keen to take him to England, with Arsene Wenger and Jurgen Klopp making direct pleas to his agents, and Paris Saint-Germain are putting up a fight to take the youngster from their Ligue 1 rivals this summer.



Real Madrid are said to be favourites to land Mbappe as the youngster prefers a move to the Bernabeu, but Prince Albert II is certain that he won’t leaving Monaco before the end of the current window at the end of next month.





He added that Monaco are in talks with his representatives over an improved contract and feels the player and his family are aware that no big club are going to make the youngster a guaranteed starter next season.

Asked if Mbappe will leave Monaco this summer, the monarch told L’Equipe: “I don’t think it will happen.



“There are ongoing discussions, which suggest to me that he will stay at Monaco next season.



“The discussions are regarding increasing his salary, but he and his father understand that it’s not in his interests to go to a big club, where he will not be a certain starter.”



Mbappe is also likely to be keen to ensure regular football in a familiar environment ahead of next summer's World Cup.

