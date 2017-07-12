Moussa Sissoko Favours Premier League Stay Amid English Interest As Marseille With Work To Do

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko is not yet at the point of being ready to consider a return to Ligue 1, despite interest being shown in him by Marseille.



Sissoko joined Spurs last summer from Newcastle United for a £30m fee, but has struggled to make an impact in north London and is now reported to be available for the right price.











Marseille have been linked with wanting to take Sissoko back to Ligue 1, but wanting the France international on loan first has not impressed Tottenham yet.



The Stade Velodrome club also have another problem – Sissoko is not keen on a Ligue 1 return.





According to French outlet Foot Mercato, at present Sissoko does not have a return to Ligue 1 in his thoughts and his priority would be to stay in the Premier League if that option presents itself.

Sissoko does have interest from clubs in England and in other European countries, meaning Marseille face a big battle if they are to convince the midfielder to land at the Stade Velodrome.



Tottenham are claimed to want their money back for Sissoko, meaning a £30m asking price.

