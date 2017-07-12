XRegister
12/07/2017 - 12:12 BST

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace Firm Up Interest In Ajax Star

 




Newcastle United have been linked with making a move for Crystal Palace defensive target Jairo Riedewald this summer.

The 20-year-old Dutchman was a bit part player at Ajax last season and is keen to play regular football ahead of the start of the new campaign.




Former Ajax manager Frank de Boer is interested in taking him to England and there are also suggestions that Ronald Koeman is also eyeing the Dutchman for Everton.

However, the Premier League duo could face stiff competition from English top flight new boys Newcastle as according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Rafael Benitez wants Riedewald on Tyneside this summer.
 


Riedewald wants to play regularly next season and with a number of clubs in England prepared to sign him, he is ready to leave Ajax during the summer transfer window.  

It is claimed Crystal Palace and Newcastle are concrete with their interest and the pair are believed to be prepared to shell out around €10m for the young Dutch defender and are keen to get a deal over the line soon with Ajax.

A product of the Ajax academy, the 20-year-old has made 93 senior appearances for the club and has a contract until 2020 with the Dutch giants.
 