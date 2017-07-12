XRegister
06 October 2016

12/07/2017 - 17:13 BST

No Giuseppe Bellusci In Leeds United Friendly Tonight

 




Giuseppe Bellusci will not be involved this evening for Leeds United against North Ferriby United. 

The Italian defender returned to Leeds earlier this summer after his loan at Empoli expired and he failed to find another club to join.




He turned out in friendlies against Harrogate Town and Guiseley, but was booed and saw chants directed in his direction at the latter, when some Leeds fans called for him to leave the club.

The controversial centre-back, who has had several spats with fans on social media, is to be moved on by the Whites this summer. 
 


As such, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Bellusci will play no part against North Ferriby United.

While the Italian will continue to train with Leeds, the club have given him time to arrange a move away from Elland Road.

Several Italian clubs have been linked with the defender, but so far nothing concrete has been offered to Leeds for a man who still has 12 months left to run on his contract.

It remains to be seen if he will travel to Austria with the Leeds squad at the end of the week if he has not secured a move elsewhere.
 