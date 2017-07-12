PSG Prepared To Lose Manchester United Target After Nabbing Dani Alves

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain are prepared to sell Manchester United linked defender Serge Aurier after capturing the signature of Dani Alves on a free transfer, according to French sports daily L’Equipe.



With the Brazil full-back close to completing his move to PSG, the club are now looking at Aurier’s position at the club and are prepared to let him go during the summer transfer window.











The Ivoirian has been angling for a move away from the club for months and despite the PSG hierarchy’s attempts to convince him to stay, the defender has been keen to leave.



PSG were keen to secure a replacement first before contemplating selling Aurier and with Alves on his way to the Parc des Princes, the club are now prepared to listen to offers for the 24-year-old.





Manchester United have long been linked with a move for the defender and even Juventus are said to be interested in taking him to Italy during the summer transfer window.

AC Milan have also been keen on the defender but Inter are the ones who spoke with the defender’s entourage recently to discuss a possible transfer in the next month or so.



However, there are suggestions that Inter are not convinced about signing Aurier at PSG’s asking price of around €20m to €25m and are yet to make any definitive decision.

