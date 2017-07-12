Roma Book Turkish Paulo Dybala In For Medical, See Off Man City and Man Utd

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester City and Manchester United linked Cengiz Under is set to undergo a medical with Roma on Friday ahead of a proposed move to Italy.



The 19-year-old Turkey international’s future has come under the scanner in recent weeks after suggestions that Manchester United and Manchester City are keeping tabs on him.











Manchester City officials were reportedly in Turkey last week to table an offer for the man dubbed the "Turkish Paulo Dybala" with Basaksehir but it seems Roma are set to beat off competition for his signature.



The Turkish club accepted an offer worth €13m from Roma on Tuesday for Under and the Turkish winger is expected to complete his move to the Stadio Olimpico in the coming days.





According to Italian daily Il Messaggero, the youngster will be in Italy this Friday to undergo a medical with Roma ahead of his proposed move to the Stadio Olimpico in the summer transfer window.

He has also agreed personal terms over a contract with the club and is expected to sign a four-year deal with Roma worth €1.5m per year.



Under’s agent did say earlier this month that Basaksehir were keen to hold on to him for at least one more season, but it seems Roma have changed the Turkish club’s mind about the winger by placing cold hard cash on the table.

