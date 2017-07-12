Serie A Outfit Eye Swoop For Chelsea’s Nathaniel Chalobah

Follow @insidefutbol





Torino are considering making a move for Chelsea midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah, who has also been linked with a switch to Watford this summer.



The 22-year-old spent a year on loan at Napoli and remains highly rated in Italy despite struggling for minutes at Chelsea last season, where he played just 532 minutes of football across 15 appearances in all competitions.











With a year left on his contract, the midfielder is keen to leave Chelsea this summer for regular minutes and there are suggestions that Watford are interested in signing him.



However, the midfielder still has admirers in Italy and according to Tuttosport, Torino are showing an interest in Chalobah ahead of the start of the new campaign.





The Serie A club are in the market for a defensive midfielder and it has been claimed that Chalobah’s name is being discussed at Torino’s offices as a possible target.

With Chelsea set to sign Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco this summer, the 22-year-old is aware that he is not going to be a significant part of Antonio Conte’s plans going forward.



And the England Under-21 international is said to be keen to push through a move away from Chelsea this summer as he feels at this stage of his career he needs to play week-in-week-out.



It remains to be seen whether he opts to accept a transfer to Watford or looks to return to Italy with Torino.

