06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/07/2017 - 15:19 BST

Sevilla Closing Transfer Net Around Arsenal Target

 




Sevilla are closing in on the signature of Lille full-back Sebastien Corchia, who has also been linked with a move to Arsenal.

The 26-year-old defender has been keen to leave Lille this summer after spending all his career in France and has been prepared to move out of the comforts of his homeland.




Arsenal and Watford have been linked with a move for the defender and there has also been speculation that Galatasaray have been interested in taking him to Turkey.

But it seems he could end up in Spain this summer as according to AFP, Corchia is close to securing a transfer to La Liga giants Sevilla in the coming days.
 


Sevilla have reached an agreement over a fee with Lille and the Ligue 1 giants are set to receive a figure of around €5m from his sale in the transfer window.  

Lille have so far denied suggestions that they have agreed to sell the defender, but more information on the saga is expected later today.

Corchia joined Lille from Sochaux in 2014 and has clocked up 127 senior appearances for the club over the last three seasons.

He made his debut for France in November last year.
 