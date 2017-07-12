Stoke City Favourites To Land West Brom Target Kurt Zouma Following Chelsea Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Stoke City are in pole position to sign West Brom target Kurt Zouma after signalling to Chelsea they will pay all his wages, according to Sky Sports News HQ.



Zouma is expected to leave Stamford Bridge on loan this summer as he looks to secure regular first team football in a World Cup year; Zouma is hoping to go to Russia with the France squad.











Tony Pulis has been keen on taking Zouma to the Hawthorns, but looks set to be pipped at the post by Stoke.



The Potters have let Chelsea know they are willing to shoulder all of Zouma's wages following talks with the Premier League champions.





Zouma has attracted interest from Spain in the shape of La Liga giants Valencia, but the centre-back has not been keen to make the move.

Stoke will now hope to quickly wrap up Zouma's arrival in order to bolster Mark Hughes' defensive options heading into the summer friendly period.



Zouma is still feeling his way back into regular action after suffering a serious knee injury.

