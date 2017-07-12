XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/07/2017 - 12:18 BST

Torino President Set For Meeting To Lock Down Southampton Target

 




Torino president Urbano Cairo is set to meet the agent of Southampton linked midfielder Daniele Baselli to discuss a new contract.

The 25-year-old midfielder has been a key figure at Torino in recent years and played a major role in the club finishing in the top half of the Serie A table last season.




His performances at Torino have not gone under the radar and a number of clubs have been keeping tabs on the Italian.

Premier League outfit Southampton have been one of the clubs who have been watching Baselli and Torino are keen to make sure that they hold on to the player this summer.
 


Talks have taken place between his representatives and Torino over a new contract and according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Cairo will meet the player’s agent later today for further negotiations.  

His current deal runs until the summer of 2019 and Torino are keen to offer him a new and improved contract in order to keep his suitors at bay ahead of the start of the new season.

Baselli joined Torino from Atalanta in 2015 and has clocked up 76 appearances for the club.

He got on the scoresheet six times last season and also provided five assists.
 