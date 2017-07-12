Torino President Stamps On Chelsea Bid For Andrea Belotti Talk

Follow @insidefutbol





Torino president Urbano Cairo has denied speculation that Chelsea have triggered Andrea Belotti’s release clause.



The Italy international has been widely linked with a move away from Torino this summer and Chelsea have emerged as one of his top suitors in recent days after Romelu Lukaku joined Manchester United.











Belotti has a release clause worth €100m applicable for clubs outside Italy and Cairo admits that if any of the non-Italian clubs trigger the clause he could do very little to stop the striker from leaving.



However, the Torino president denied rumors that he has received a €100m offer from Chelsea for Belotti and insisted that no such bid has been made by the Premier League champions.





Speaking to La7, Cairo said: “If there was an €100m offer, I would be able to do very little.

“If he accepted, I could only say yes."



Asked about Chelsea’s rumoured offer, he replied: “Not to my knowledge they offered €100m, but we are still here!”



Belotti has been on Chelsea’s radar all summer, but Torino are desperate to hold on to the player next season.



The Serie A side are prepared to offer the captain’s arm band to temp the striker to continue at Torino.

