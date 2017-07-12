XRegister
X
Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

26 August 2015

12/07/2017 - 14:55 BST

Torino President Stamps On Chelsea Bid For Andrea Belotti Talk

 




Torino president Urbano Cairo has denied speculation that Chelsea have triggered Andrea Belotti’s release clause.

The Italy international has been widely linked with a move away from Torino this summer and Chelsea have emerged as one of his top suitors in recent days after Romelu Lukaku joined Manchester United.




Belotti has a release clause worth €100m applicable for clubs outside Italy and Cairo admits that if any of the non-Italian clubs trigger the clause he could do very little to stop the striker from leaving.

However, the Torino president denied rumors that he has received a €100m offer from Chelsea for Belotti and insisted that no such bid has been made by the Premier League champions.
 


Speaking to La7, Cairo said: “If there was an €100m offer, I would be able to do very little.

“If he accepted, I could only say yes."

Asked about Chelsea’s rumoured offer, he replied: “Not to my knowledge they offered €100m, but we are still here!”

Belotti has been on Chelsea’s radar all summer, but Torino are desperate to hold on to the player next season.

The Serie A side are prepared to offer the captain’s arm band to temp the striker to continue at Torino.
 