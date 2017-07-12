We Could Announce Samu Saiz On Thursday – Leeds Boss Thomas Christiansen

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Thomas Christiansen says Samu Saiz could officially join the Whites on Thursday.



Saiz jetted in to England earlier this week after the Yorkshire giants announced an agreement had been reached with Spanish second tier side Huesca for his services.











But there has been a delay confirming Saiz has signed and fans have been concerned that the deal still has not been done.



Christiansen has urged calm though and insisted following Wednesday night's friendly against North Ferriby United that he expects Saiz to be a Leeds player and it could happen on Thursday.





"Saiz had an aspect of his medical tonight", the head coach said.

"All being well we may announce the move is completed tomorrow."



Leeds are paying a €3.5m fee to Huesca to land the Spanish forward, who won plaudits for his performances in the Spanish second tier last term.



The Whites will want the move done and dusted in advance of their trip to Austria on Friday.



Christiansen's men will play three friendlies during their time at the training camp.



Leeds put in a dominant display against North Ferriby United on Wednesday night to win 2-0.

