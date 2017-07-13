AC Milan Hold Fresh Talks With Chelsea Target’s Agent

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan held fresh talks with Leonardo Bonucci’s agent on Thursday morning as the Rossoneri’s hopes of landing the Juventus defender swell with each passing hour.



The 30-year-old defender has been the bedrock of Juventus’ defence over the last few years and the Italian champions have regularly knocked back approaches for him from other clubs.











Chelsea have been interested in signing Bonucci since last summer but have been able to make little headway in order to take the Italy international to the Premier League.



However, AC Milan have made an ambitious move to snare the defensive stalwart away from Juventus and are prepared to make an offer for him soon.





His agent Alessandro Lucci has indicated that Bonucci’s future is under consideration and according to Sky Italia, the Rossoneri held further talks with him regarding his client.

AC Milan have been in constant contact with Lucci as they look to understand the margins of a deal to sign Bonucci and are prepared to make a concrete move for him soon.



Juventus are not averse to the idea of selling their best defender and have reportedly set an asking price of around €40m to €45m for the 30-year-old Italy international.



Bonucci’s relationship with Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has been strained since he was dropped from a Champions League matchday squad last season following disagreements between the two.

