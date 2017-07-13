AC Milan Just €5m Short For Chelsea Target Leonardo Bonucci As Talks Continue At Pace

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are closing in on an agreement for Leonardo Bonucci as the margin between their offer and Juventus’ demands has been cut down to €5m.



The Rossoneri are pushing to get a deal over the line to complete one of the most shocking transfers of this summer as they continue to put pressure on to snare Bonucci away from Juventus.











AC Milan have been in contact with his agent over a deal to sign the Italy international and the 30-year-old could soon complete the switch from Juventus to the San Siro.



According to Sky Italia, AC Milan’s latest bid to Juventus consists of a fee worth €30m and they have offered Juventus full-back Mattia De Sciglio, who they value at €15m.





The bid is around Juventus’ demand of €45m for Bonucci and the Italian champions are interested in De Sciglio, but they only value the full-back at €10m.

The difference has been cut down to around €5m between the two clubs and there is an expectation that they could reach a compromise soon to allow Bonucci to join AC Milan.



It has been claimed that the final agreement could take place for a fee of around €33m and De Sciglio joining the Italian champions this summer.



Chelsea have been eyeing Bonucci since last season and have been willing to pay big money but it seems AC Milan could pull off a coup to sign one of the best defenders in the world.

