Chain Reaction As Tottenham Bid For Suso Gives Inter Hope On Erik Lamela

Tottenham Hotspur have put in a bid for AC Milan winger Suso, which could open the door for Erik Lamela to return to Italy.



Suso has consistently stressed his desire to stay at the San Siro and sign a new contract with the Rossoneri, but Spurs have continued to be linked with the 23-year-old and have now made good on their interest.











According to Italian outlet FCInterNews.it, Tottenham have put in an offer of €20m for Suso.



At the same time, Inter are in touch with Spurs over Lamela, who wants to return to Italy.





Inter feel if Spurs do land Suso then the door could be opened widely for Lamela to leave the north London club .

The Nerrazzurri have had an interest in Lamela for a matter of years, but have always found doing a deal with Tottenham to be a bridge too far.



If Spurs can sign Suso, Inter will feel confident that the summer of 2017 may be their time to bring the Argentine wide-man back to Serie A.

