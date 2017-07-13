Chelsea Have Work To Do To Convince Alvaro Morata of Benefits of Blues Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata doesn’t see the Premier League champions Chelsea as a viable option for him this summer, it has been claimed, in what would be a major blow for the Blues' hopes of signing him.



Morata was keen to join Manchester United and the Red Devils were in talks with Real Madrid until last week when it emerged that they had shifted their focus towards Romelu Lukaku.











Manchester United ended their interest in the Spain international and secured Lukaku’s signature from Everton for a transfer fee of around £75m earlier this week.



The Spaniard was said to be disappointed at the way negotiations with Manchester United broke down, but he still has suitors in the Premier League in Chelsea.





Stung by Lukaku’s snub, Chelsea turned their attention towards Morata and have reportedly slapped in a £62m offer with Real Madrid for the former Juventus hitman.

However, Morata is not especially interested in a move to west London and according to claims on Spanish radio station Onda Cerro’s program El Transistor, the striker doesn’t see the Blues as a feasible destination this summer.



While Antonio Conte took Morata to Juventus from Real Madrid in 2014, the Italian quit the club during pre-season after disagreements over transfers with the Bianconeri hierarchy.



The Italian remains a fan of the striker, but has a job on his hands in convincing Morata to move to Chelsea as it seems the player is not that keen at the moment.

