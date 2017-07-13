Chelsea Target Agrees Terms With AC Milan As Negotiations Progress At Rapid Pace

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan have already thrashed out personal terms over a contract with Chelsea target Leonardo Bonucci ahead of a proposed switch from Juventus.



Since it emerged on Wednesday that AC Milan have made an ambitious move to sign the Italy international from Juventus, the deal has been progressing at a rapid pace towards a conclusion.











The two clubs are close to reaching an agreement over a fee, with AC Milan just €5m short of matching Juventus’ financial demands and a compromise could be on the cards.



Rossoneri officials are expected to meet Juventus again later today as they look to get the deal over the line by the end of the day and take Bonucci to the San Siro this summer.





And it seems a final agreement between the clubs is the only thing standing between Bonucci moving to AC Milan as the player is claimed to have given his nod to the transfer.

According to MilanNews.it, AC Milan have already agreed the terms of a contract with the player’s representatives, an indication that the defender is prepared to leave the Italian champions.



Bonucci has given his nod to a contract worth €6m per season and is waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement over a fee in order to complete the transfer to AC Milan.



Chelsea have been trying to sign the 30-year-old since last summer, but it seems AC Milan are about to pull off one of the most stunning transfers of the summer in the coming days.

