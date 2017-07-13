Crystal Palace and West Brom Keen On Free Agent Full-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





West Brom and Crystal Palace are amongst the clubs who are interested in French full-back Bacary Sagna this summer.



The defender is available on a free transfer in the current window after Manchester City decided not to offer him a new contract at the end of last season.











The 34-year-old defender has attracted interest from a range of clubs this summer from Europe, including fielding offers to join Premier League outfits.



According to French sports daily L’Equipe, West Brom and Crystal Palace are interested in snapping up the experienced full-back on a free transfer and have been keeping tabs on him.





The defender is believed to prefer a move to a Premier League club, but he also has an offer on his table from Turkish giants Galatasaray this summer.

And they are not the only Turkish club chasing Sagna as Bursaspor are also interested in the defender and are prepared to offer him a lucrative contract to move to the Super Lig.



While Sagna is expected to prefer staying in England, there are suggestions that he has not ruled out joining a Turkish club and is expected to make a decision on his future soon.

