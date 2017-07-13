XRegister
13/07/2017 - 11:43 BST

Door Shut On Newcastle and West Ham As Target Signs New Contract Until 2022

 




Newcastle United and West Ham United target Cedric Bakambu has put pen to paper on a new contract with Spanish La Liga club Villarreal. 

Both Premier League clubs have been strongly linked with the striker, but Villarreal look to have shut the door on selling this summer.




Bakambu had been under contract with Villarreal until 2020, but the club have now announced he has penned an extension, locking the striker down until the summer of 2022.

The striker has finished as Villarreal's top goalscorer for the last two seasons, netting 22 in the 2015/16 campaign and eleven in the 2016/17 season.
 


With the new contract signed, Bakambu looks unlikely to be on the move from Villarreal this summer and the Yellow Submarine will feel confident of seeing off interest in the 26-year-old.

In total the striker has made 84 appearances for Villarreal, scoring 33 goals.

A DR Congo international, on the international stage Bakambu has earned 12 caps and scored three goals.
 